Greenberg Traurig's Mark Lesko Named to City & State's 2024 'Long Island Power 100' List

Mark J. Lesko, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice in Long Island, has been named to City & State's 2024 "Long Island Power 100" list.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark J. Lesko, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice in Long Island, has been named to City & State's 2024 "Long Island Power 100" list. Lesko has appeared on the list since 2022.

According to City & State, the list recognizes the most notable individuals in the government, business, academia, health care, and advocacy circles shaping Long Island politics.

Lesko, a former federal prosecutor and experienced trial lawyer, has spent years directing complex legal teams and leading large institutions in the public and private sectors. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, he served as acting assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice's National Security Division and acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, as well as three-time elected supervisor of the Town of Brookhaven. Lesko also functioned as vice president for economic development at Hofstra University and as the executive director of Accelerate Long Island, where he ran a regional investment fund that invested in startup technology companies. Lesko appeared in Long Island Business News' 2024 "Long Island Business Influencers: Law" list and was listed in The Legal 500 United States 2023 Guide for Corporate Investigations and White Collar Criminal Defense.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Mahoney, Greenberg Traurig, +1 212.801.6897, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig