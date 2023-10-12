Greenberg Traurig's Martye Kendrick Selected to Houston Business Journal's 'Women Who Mean Business' List

Martye Kendrick, of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Public Finance and Infrastructure Practice, was selected by The Houston Business Journal as a 2023 "Women Who Mean Business" honoree.

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martye Kendrick, of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Public Finance and Infrastructure Practice, was selected by The Houston Business Journal as a 2023 "Women Who Mean Business" honoree. Kendrick is recognized in the category of "Outstanding Leaders in Law."

"Martye is a phenomenal attorney, trusted advisor, and dedicated member of the Houston community. Through her legal work and personal commitments, she serves as a role model for others and continuously demonstrates the importance of community involvement," said Shari L. Heyen, senior vice president and managing shareholder of the firm's Houston office. "Congratulations Martye and all the 2023 'Women Who Mean Business' honorees."

"I wholeheartedly believe that women are the future and that our efforts can make a difference in professions and communities for generations to come," Kendrick said. "It is an absolutely honor to be included among the ranks of such distinguished women leaders that are making a difference in Houston."

Earlier in 2023, Kendrick was named to Houston Woman Magazine's annual list of Houston's 50 Most Influential Women. She also earned recognition by The National Black Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America.

Kendrick is a highly accomplished attorney based in the firm's Houston office. She has deep experience handling matters relating to tax-exempt bond financings, commercial real estate transactions, structured finance, and tax. Known for being both thoughtful and decisive, she takes a collaborative and consultive approach with her clients and helps them make sound decisions to drive their businesses forward. As a strategic advisor, Kendrick cultivates and nurtures relationships with clients, peers, and partners in both the public and private sectors.

The Houston Business Journal's 2023 "Women Who Mean Business" list recognizes 90 Houston women in leadership roles who have demonstrated excellence in their careers and community. Honorees will be recognized at an awards reception Oct. 13 and in a special section of the Oct. 13 edition of the Houston Business Journal.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 160 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Williams, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 713.374.3639, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP