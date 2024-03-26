Greenberg Traurig's Mathew Rosengart Named to Forbes 2024 Top 200 Lawyers in the United States List

Mathew S. Rosengart, a Los Angeles shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named to the Forbes 2024 Top 200 Lawyers list.

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mathew S. Rosengart, a Los Angeles shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named to the Forbes 2024 Top 200 Lawyers list. The publication notes that its first annual Top 200 Lawyers list recognizes the finest lawyers in the profession, lawyers with the most impressive track records in their specialties, the leaders in their fields, and the attorneys most respected by peers and clients.

To select the lawyers on the list, Forbes identified a wide pool of eligible candidates through hundreds of interviews with industry insiders, outside nominations, editorial research, and an independent, five-person advisory board of experts. Forbes also notes that its methodology and assessment process was designed by an editorial team with broad experience in law practice, coverage of legal news, and knowledge of the legal marketplace. In-depth research into each candidate yielded evaluations on a variety of criteria, including reputation, industry honors, influence on the legal landscape, and legal advocacy, to select the "finest in the field," whose integrity, expertise, passion, and purpose set them apart as "the best in the business."

In addition to the Forbes honor, Rosengart was named Entertainment Litigator of the Year at the 2024 Benchmark Litigation US Awards event in New York held earlier this month. He was also recently recognized as one of the nation's Top 100 litigators by the Daily Journal and was previously named both a General Litigation and Sports & Entertainment Trailblazer by the National Law Journal. Rosengart has also received the Beverly Hills Bar Association's Excellence in Advocacy Award, Variety's Power of Law Award and, for his body of work, the Praeses Elit Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Law Society of Trinity College of Dublin, one of Europe's oldest and most prestigious educational institutions.

Described by his long-time client Sean Penn as a "tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger and bigger principles," Rosengart has also been named a media and entertainment MVP, and an "elite" lawyer and "heavyweight attorney" by Law360; a "heavy-hitting trial lawyer" by The Legal 500; a "legal warrior" who is "principled" by ABC; a "legal powerhouse" and "high powered" lawyer by Yahoo News, Newsweek, and The Guardian; and a preeminent and "go to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Recognized by Los Angeles Magazine as a "winner" with "a long history of getting results for his big name clients," NPR also acknowledged Rosengart as a lawyer with "a lot of star power." Rosengart has also been perennially recognized as one of the nation's leading media and entertainment attorneys by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter in their Legal Impact and Power Lawyer Reports.

A member of Greenberg Traurig's Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice, Rosengart often handles litigation matters with far-reaching national impact. This includes his most recent major trial victory for clients Sean Penn and his global disaster relief organization CORE against the National Labor Relations Board, which raised novel questions of governmental powers over quasi-government crisis relief organizations.

Among many accolades, Rosengart has been recognized several times by The American Lawyer in its "Litigator of the Week" column, for going from "defense-to-offense" for NBA superstar Jimmy Butler in a case involving innovative use of the California Talent Agency Act, and after obtaining the suspension of Britney Spears's father as conservator of her estate. Rosengart has perennially been recognized as one of the nation's leading entertainment litigators by both The Hollywood Reporter in its "Power Lawyer Report" (listing the industry's Top-100 most influential attorneys) and Variety (in its "Legal Impact Report," spotlighting the world's leading attorneys in the entertainment industry).

