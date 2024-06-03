Greenberg Traurig's Mathew Rosengart Named to Prestigious LA500 List for Third Consecutive Year

Mathew S. Rosengart, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal's "LA500" list, which, according to the publication, honors the 500 most influential people in Los Angeles, based on their various achievements.

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mathew S. Rosengart, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal's "LA500" list, which, according to the publication, honors the 500 most influential people in Los Angeles, based on their various achievements.

The publication recently named Rosengart to its "Top 100 Lawyers" list and previously recognized him as a "Leader of Influence" and "Top Litigator," recognizing him as "one of the nation's preeminent litigators," a "master of the craft," and a "go-to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America."

Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who practices complex commercial litigation, was recently honored by Forbes for his body of work in its inaugural list of the Top 200 lawyers in the United States which, according to the publication, recognizes the "finest in the field," whose "integrity," "expertise, passion, and purpose set them apart" as "the best in the business." Forbes stated that "Rosengart brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor." He was also named Benchmark Litigation's 2024 Entertainment Litigator of the Year.

Among other accolades, Rosengart has also been recognized as one of the nation's Top 100 litigators by the Daily Journal and was named both a General Litigation and Sports & Entertainment Trailblazer by the National Law Journal. He has received the Beverly Hills Bar Association's Excellence in Advocacy Award, Variety's Power of Law Award and, for his body of work, the Praeses Elit Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Law Society of Trinity College of Dublin, one of Europe's oldest and most prestigious educational institutions. Described by his long-time client Sean Penn as a "tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles," Rosengart has also been named a media and entertainment MVP, and an "elite" lawyer and "heavyweight attorney" by Law360; a "heavy-hitting trial lawyer" by The Legal 500; and a "legal warrior" who is "principled" by ABC. He has been perennially acknowledged as one of the nation's leading media and entertainment attorneys by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter in their Legal Impact and Power Lawyer Reports.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP