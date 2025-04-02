Greenberg Traurig's Mathew Rosengart Named to The Hollywood Reporter's 2025 Power Lawyers List

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Mathew S. Rosengart, co-chair of the firm's National Media & Entertainment Litigation Group, was named to The Hollywood Reporter's 2025 Power Lawyers list.

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Mathew S. Rosengart, co-chair of the firm's National Media & Entertainment Litigation Group, was named to The Hollywood Reporter's 2025 Power Lawyers list.

According to the publication, the list comprises "the dominant names and most brilliant minds in entertainment law."

Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor and Justice Department trial attorney, was recently named Benchmark Litigation's Entertainment Litigator of the Year for the second consecutive year, and is widely recognized as one of the nation's leading litigators. Among many other accolades, Rosengart has been listed as one of the Top 200 lawyers in the nation by Forbes, which described him as an "elite" and "revered" litigator who "brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor"; been named by Lawdragon as one of the 500 Leading Litigators in America; been listed (twice) as a litigation Trailblazer by The National Law Journal; been named Litigator of the Week by The American Lawyer; and been recognized as a Media & Entertainment MVP by Law360 in its annual report recognizing "the elite slate of attorneys who have distinguished themselves from their peers by securing hard-earned successes in high-stakes litigation and cases," according to the publication.

Labelled a "tough-as-nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles" by his longtime client Sean Penn and a "heavy-hitting trial lawyer" by The Legal 500, Rosengart has also been recognized by the Daily Journal as a Leading Commercial Litigator, California Lawyer Attorney of the Year, and a Top 100 Lawyer in the Golden State; Lawyer of the Year by Above the Law; and a Top Litigator & Trial Attorney by the Los Angeles Business Journal, which honors "masters of their craft" who "go to the proverbial mat for their clients" and recognized him as "one of the nation's preeminent litigators" and a "go-to litigator for Hollywood's elite."

A member of the Executive Committee of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, Rosengart is also a recipient of the Power of Law Award from Variety, which labelled him "Hollywood's King of Litigators," and the Beverly Hills Bar Association's Excellence in Advocacy Award for legal excellence and philanthropy.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

