Greenberg Traurig's Mathew Rosengart to Speak at ABA Litigation Conference

CHICAGO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mathew S. Rosengart, co-chair of the Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at the American Bar Association (ABA)'s 2025 Litigation Section Annual Conference April 30.

Rosengart will participate in the general plenary session, "The Court of Public Opinion: Litigating in the Media Spotlight," at 4 p.m. The panel features attorneys who have handled high-profile cases garnering acclaim and media attention. In addition to Rosengart, who has represented many clients in the spotlight, ranging from Britney Spears in suspending her father and bringing an end to her 13-year conservatorship, to Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, Lena Dunham, and Laura Dern, the panel includes Freedom of Information litigator David E. McCraw, who is senior vice president and deputy general counsel for The New York Times, and John P. Meadors of the South Carolina Attorney General's office, who prosecuted the state's case against Alex Murdaugh.

Rosengart is a former federal prosecutor and Justice Department trial attorney. He was recently named Benchmark Litigation's Entertainment Litigator of the Year for the second year in a row and is widely recognized as one of the nation's preeminent litigators. Among many other accolades, Rosengart has been listed as one of the Top 200 lawyers in the nation by Forbes, which described him as an "elite" and "revered" litigator who "brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor;" been named by Lawdragon as one of the 500 Leading Litigators in America; been listed (twice) as a litigation Trailblazer by The National Law Journal; been named Litigator of the Week by The American Lawyer; and been recognized as a Media & Entertainment MVP by Law360. Rosengart was previously recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal on its "LA500" and "Leaders of Influence" lists, wherein he was described as "one of the most influential litigators" in Los Angeles and a "go to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America." He has been perennially recognized as one of the nation's leading media and entertainment attorneys by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter in their Legal Impact and Power Lawyer Reports, respectively.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

