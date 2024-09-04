Greenberg Traurig's Mathew S. Rosengart Again Named One of California's Top 100 Lawyers by the Daily Journal

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Mathew S. Rosengart was recognized on the Daily Journal's "Top 100 Lawyers" list for the third time.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Mathew S. Rosengart was recognized on the Daily Journal's "Top 100 Lawyers" list for the third time. The accolade is an annual roundup of the best lawyers in California, according to the publication.

Rosengart, a former Justice Department trial attorney based in the firm's Los Angeles office, was named 2024's Entertainment Litigator of the Year by Benchmark Litigation, which recognizes "the country's most distinguished litigators and their firms for their exemplary work," according to the publication. He has been described by his longtime client Sean Penn as "a tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles." The Beverly Hills Bar Association previously bestowed Rosengart with its Excellence in Advocacy Award, and he is a recipient of Variety's Power of Law Award for legal excellence and philanthropy.

In recently honoring him as one of the Top 200 lawyers in the United States, Forbes, which had previously described him as a "revered" litigator, stated that "Rosengart brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor."

Rosengart also has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as "one of the nation's preeminent litigators" and a "go to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America." Among many other accolades, he has also been named a General Litigation and Sports and Entertainment Trailblazer by The National Law Journal, perennially been recognized as one of the nation's leading attorneys by both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter in their annual "Legal Impact" and "Power Lawyer" issues, and been recognized in the LA500 as one of Los Angeles's most influential people. He also has been described as a "heavy hitting trial lawyer" by The Legal 500, a "heavyweight attorney" and media and entertainment MVP by Law360, a "winner" with a "long history of getting results" by Los Angeles Magazine, and as a lawyer with "a lot of star power" by NPR.

