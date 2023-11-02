Greenberg Traurig's Mathew S. Rosengart Named a National Law Journal General Litigation Trailblazer

Mathew S. Rosengart, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Los Angeles office, was named a 2023 The National Law Journal (NLJ) General Litigation Trailblazer.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mathew S. Rosengart, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Los Angeles office, was named a 2023 The National Law Journal (NLJ) General Litigation Trailblazer.

According to the publication, General Litigation Trailblazers are professionals or companies "who have moved the needle in the legal industry – those who are truly Trailblazers."

Rosengart was selected by NLJ for his work litigating matters with far-reaching impact. This year, he obtained a major trial victory for clients Sean Penn and his global disaster relief organization CORE against the NLRB. The case raised novel questions of governmental powers over quasi-government crisis relief organizations. Rosengart's success in the nationally watched CORE matter represented a rare and potentially precedent-setting trial victory by a private party against the government.

Rosengart has been recognized as a preeminent litigator with a national practice. Among other accolades, he has been named a media and entertainment MVP and "heavyweight attorney" by Law360, a "heavy-hitting trial lawyer" by The Legal 500, a "legal legend" who is "principled" by ABC, and a "go to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Recognized by Los Angeles Magazine as a "winner" with "a long history of getting results for his big name clients," NPR also acknowledged Rosengart as a lawyer with "a lot of star power." Rosengart was previously recognized by NLJ as a Sports & Entertainment Trailblazer for obtaining the dismissal of a lawsuit against a professional athlete due to his "novel" litigation defense for that athlete. Among other awards and recognition, Rosengart recently received the "Power of Law" award from Variety and the Beverly Hills Bar Association's Excellence in Advocacy Award. His client Sean Penn said that Rosengart is "a tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles."

