Greenberg Traurig's Mathew S. Rosengart Named Benchmark Litigation 'Entertainment Litigator of the Year'

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mathew S. Rosengart, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice in Los Angeles, was named Entertainment Litigator of the Year at the 2024 Benchmark Litigation US Awards event in New York, March 13. The awards recognize the country's most distinguished litigators and their firms for their exemplary work over the past 12 months.

Rosengart was previously shortlisted by Benchmark Litigation for Entertainment Litigator of the Year at the 2023 US Awards. He often handles Litigation matters with far-reaching national impact, including his most recent major trial victory for clients Sean Penn and his global disaster relief organization CORE against the NLRB, which raised novel questions of governmental powers over quasi-government crisis relief organizations. Penn said that Rosengart is a "tough as nails streetfighter, with a big brain and bigger principles."

Among many accolades, Rosengart has been recognized several times by The American Lawyer in its "Litigator of the Week" column and as a General Litigation and Sports & Entertainment Trailblazer by The National Law Journal. He also has perennially been recognized as one of the nation's leading media and entertainment litigators by both The Hollywood Reporter in its "Power Lawyer Report" and Variety.

In addition, Rosengart was recently recognized as one of the nation's leading general commercial litigators by the Daily Journal, and received the Praeses Elit Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Law Society of Trinity College of Dublin, one of Europe's oldest and most prestigious educational institutions.

Rosengart also has been named a media and entertainment MVP and "heavyweight attorney" by Law360, a "heavy-hitting trial lawyer" by The Legal 500, a "legal warrior" who is "principled" by ABC, and a "go to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Recognized by Los Angeles Magazine as a "winner" with "a long history of getting results for his big name clients," NPR also acknowledged Rosengart as a lawyer with "a lot of star power." For Rosengart's body of work, he also has received the "Power of Law" award from Variety and the Beverly Hills Bar Association's Excellence in Advocacy Award.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Litigation Group: Greenberg Traurig's multi-disciplinary Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice is recognized as being one of the most experienced in the world and is involved in some of the most sophisticated and cutting-edge cases in the courts today. The diversity of our client base and our industry experience provide us with an advantage when representing clients in complex litigation matters ranging from trademarks, copyrights, right of publicity, the First Amendment, defamation, to financing, distribution, and partnerships in the entertainment and media industries. Greenberg Traurig was named a 2022 Media & Entertainment Practice Group of the Year by Law360 and the 2023 Entertainment Law Firm of the Year by Benchmark Litigation.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

