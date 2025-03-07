Greenberg Traurig's Mathew S. Rosengart to Speak at Harvard Entertainment Law Symposium

Mathew S. Rosengart, co-chair of the National Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at Harvard Law School's Entertainment Law Symposium April 3.

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mathew S. Rosengart, co-chair of the National Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at Harvard Law School's Entertainment Law Symposium April 3.

The three-day event is jointly hosted by the Harvard Journal of Sports & Entertainment Law and the Committee on Sports and Entertainment Law and will take place from April 1-3 on the Harvard Law School campus. The symposium brings together law students, faculty, alumni, and leading practitioners from across the country to discuss some of the most pressing legal issues in the entertainment industry.

Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor and Justice Department trial attorney, was named 2024's Entertainment Litigator of the Year by Benchmark Litigation, which recognizes "the country's most distinguished litigators … for their exemplary work," according to the publication. Among other accolades, he has also been recognized as one of the Top 200 lawyers in the nation by Forbes, which described him as an "elite" and "revered" litigator who "brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor;" been named by Lawdragon as one of the 500 Leading Litigators in America; been listed twice as a Litigation Trailblazer by The National Law Journal; and been recognized as a Media & Entertainment MVP by Law360. Labelled a "tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles," Rosengart has been previously recognized by the Daily Journal as a Leading Commercial Litigator, California Lawyer Attorney of the Year (CLAY), and a Top 100 Lawyer in the Golden State as well as a Top Litigator & Trial Attorney by the Los Angeles Business Journal, which honors "masters of their craft" who "go to the proverbial mat for their clients" and recognized him as "one of the nation's preeminent litigators" and a "go to litigator for Hollywood's elite." He also is a recipient of the Power of Law Award from Variety and the Beverly Hills Bar Association's Excellence in Advocacy Award for legal excellence and philanthropy and has consistently been recognized as one of the industry's leading attorneys by Variety in its Legal Impact Report and The Hollywood Reporter in its prestigious "Power Lawyers" list.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Litigation Group: Greenberg Traurig's multi-disciplinary Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice is recognized as being one of the most experienced in the world and is involved in some of the most sophisticated and cutting-edge cases in the courts today. The diversity of our client base and our industry experience provide us with an advantage when representing clients in complex litigation matters ranging from trademarks, copyrights, right of publicity, the First Amendment, defamation, to financing, distribution, and partnerships in the entertainment and media industries. Greenberg Traurig was named a 2022 Media & Entertainment Practice Group of the Year by Law360 and the 2023 Entertainment Law Firm of the Year by Benchmark Litigation.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP