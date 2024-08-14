Greenberg Traurig's Matt Rosengart to Moderate Panel at the Beverly Hills Bar Association's Entertainment Law Summit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mathew S. Rosengart, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will moderate a panel at the inaugural 2024 Entertainment Law Summit hosted by the Beverly Hills Bar Association Aug. 23 at the Skirball Cultural Center.

Rosengart's CLE panel, titled "Trends and Hot Button Issues for Entertainment Lawyers and Litigators," includes speakers Niloofar Bina Shepherd, deputy general counsel, Litigation & Employment at CAA; Courtney Braun, chief legal officer at Endeavor; Carlos Goodman, partner and founder of Goodman Genow, et al.; and Camille M. Vasquez, partner at Sheppard Mullin.

Rosengart, who was named 2024's Entertainment Litigator of the Year by Benchmark Litigation, has been described by his longtime client Sean Penn as "a tough as nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles" and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as "one of the nation's preeminent litigators" and a "go to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America." Among many other accolades, Rosengart has also repeatedly been recognized as one of the Top 100 attorneys in the State by the Daily Journal, a "power lawyer" by The Hollywood Reporter, a "heavyweight attorney" and media and entertainment MVP by Law360, a "heavy hitting trial lawyer" by The Legal 500, and a General Litigation and Sports & Entertainment Trailblazer by The National Law Journal. In recently honoring him as one of the Top 200 lawyers in the United States, Forbes, which had previously described him as a "revered" litigator, stated that "Rosengart brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor." The Beverly Hills Bar Association previously bestowed him with the Excellence in Advocacy Award, and he is also a recipient of Variety's Power of Law Award for legal excellence and philanthropy.

