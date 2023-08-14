Greenberg Traurig's Melissa Hunter-Ensor and Chia-Feng Lu Shortlisted for LMG Life Sciences 2023 Americas Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Dr. Melissa Hunter-Ensor and Chia-Feng Lu are shortlisted to receive LMG Life Sciences 2023 Americas Awards.

Boston, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Dr. Melissa Hunter-Ensor and Chia-Feng Lu are shortlisted to receive LMG Life Sciences 2023 Americas Awards. Winners will be announced at an event to be held in New York Sept. 7. Last year, David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Boston office and co-chair of the firm's Global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group, was an honoree.

Hunter-Ensor, who is co-chair of the firm's global Patent Prosecution Practice, is shortlisted for Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year - Massachusetts. Lu, who is a shareholder in the firm's Health Care & FDA Practice and Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group, is shortlisted for U.S. Rising Star - Regulatory.

LMG Life Sciences is considered one of the definitive guides to leading U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa law firms and lawyers specializing in the life sciences industry. The guide's LMG Life Sciences Awards recognize key law firms, lawyers, and the innovative work accomplished throughout the life sciences industry. They are based on marketplace and client feedback, as well as information provided by firms, which can only be ranked if the market deems them worthy of consideration.

Hunter-Ensor focuses her practice on the intellectual property (IP) and commercial needs of clients in the life sciences industry, encompassing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, agricultural, diagnostics, and medical device companies. She has experience representing clients throughout the business cycle, from startups and universities to global pharmaceutical companies, patent portfolio management, and strategic alliances, as well as litigation and pre-litigation strategy. Hunter-Ensor also assists venture capital firms and other investors in assessing the IP risks of target investments and conducts IP patent and licensing due diligence in connection with complex life science technology transactions.

Lu guides life sciences and emerging technology companies, as well as industry associations, through the regulatory and transactional law surrounding life sciences and emerging technologies. He represents companies in strategic regulatory and legislative processes before various government agencies, to guide and develop new legislation and policy, to frame effective approaches to working with the various agencies on compliance and investigation issues, and to help clients develop strategic plans to obtain the regulator's favorable view on their innovative products or ideas. This includes providing counsel on the development and commercialization of novel technology products, such as cell therapy, cancer immunotherapy, mobile health and digital health products, microorganism, precision medicine-related products and services, regenerative medicine, 3D-printing, etc. Among all his representations, Lu has been involved in several products based on Nobel-winning science in the past two decades respectively, and one of them has successfully reached the blockbuster status.

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

