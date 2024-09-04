Greenberg Traurig's Melissa Hunter-Ensor Named a 2024 Massachusetts 'Go To Healthcare/Life Sciences Lawyer'

Dr. Melissa Hunter-Ensor, co-chair of the Patents and Innovation Strategies Group of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named a 2024 "Go To Healthcare/Life Sciences Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Melissa Hunter-Ensor, co-chair of the Patents and Innovation Strategies Group of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named a 2024 "Go To Healthcare/Life Sciences Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. She and her fellow honorees are featured in the publication's Aug. 19 edition. Hunter-Ensor also received this recognition in 2022.

"Go To" Lawyers are nominated by their peers and chosen by a panel from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Honorees are selected for demonstrating in-depth knowledge in their field and deep experience with a record of success, according to the publication.

"Melissa's exceptional experience and dedication have bolstered the firm's patent practice and also advanced the fields of life sciences and health care. This recognition reflects her capabilities and leadership, and reinforces Greenberg Traurig's commitment to providing top-tier life sciences legal counsel. We congratulate Melissa on this well-deserved honor," Boston office Co-Managing Shareholders David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said in a joint statement.

Hunter-Ensor focuses her practice on the IP and commercial needs of clients in the life sciences industry, encompassing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, agricultural, diagnostics, and medical device companies. She has experience representing clients throughout the business cycle, from startups and universities to global pharmaceutical companies, patent portfolio management, and strategic alliances, as well as litigation and pre-litigation strategy. Hunter-Ensor also assists venture capital firms and other investors in assessing the IP risks of target investments and conducts IP patent and licensing due diligence in connection with complex life science technology transactions.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

