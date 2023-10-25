Greenberg Traurig's Melissa Prusock to Moderate ABA Public Contract Law Public Procurement Symposium Panel

Melissa P. Prusock, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's Government Contracts Practice, will speak at the American Bar Association (ABA) Public Contract Law Section's Public Procurement Symposium in New Orleans Nov. 2.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melissa P. Prusock, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's Government Contracts Practice, will speak at the American Bar Association (ABA) Public Contract Law Section's Public Procurement Symposium in New Orleans Nov. 2.

Prusock will moderate the panel "Grants 101: An Introduction to and Refresher on Federal Grants and What May Be Changing," which will discussstatutes and regulations governing federal grants. The panel also will discuss anticipated updates to those regulations and the Uniform Guidance for Grants and Agreements, which is entering its 10th year since enactment this December.

Prusock is a shareholder in the firm's Washington, D.C. office where she focuses her practice on investigations, litigation, and counseling related to federal government contracts and grants. Her substantial civil and criminal government investigations experience includes representing federal contractors and award recipients in False Claims Act matters and Office of Inspector General audits and investigations. Prusock also regularly represents clients in suspension and debarment proceedings, counsels clients in connection with internal investigations and mandatory disclosures, and assists clients with assessing, developing, and implementing compliance programs.

