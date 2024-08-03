Greenberg Traurig's Mian R. Wang Elected as American Bar Foundation Fellow

Mian R. Wang, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston Office, has been elected as a fellow of the American Bar Foundation (ABF).

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mian R. Wang, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston Office, has been elected as a fellow of the American Bar Foundation (ABF).

ABF Fellows is a global honorary society of attorneys, judges, law faculty, and legal scholars whose public and private careers have demonstrated dedication to the welfare of their communities and to the highest principles of the legal profession. Membership is limited to just 1% of lawyers licensed to practice in each jurisdiction and fellows hail from nearly 40 countries and hold a wide variety of influential roles. Members are nominated by their peers and selected by the ABF board.

Wang focuses her practice on corporate malfeasance matters related to mergers and acquisitions, alleged financial fraud stemming from borrower-lender relationships, and lawsuits against corporate bad actors. She represents public and private companies, financial institutions, directors, officers, and individuals before state and federal courts in commercial and bankruptcy litigation. Her practice covers multiple disciplines and industries, including education, health care, event management, startup firms, financial institutions, and commercial finance and asset management firms.

Founded in 1952, the ABF is a nonprofit, independent research institute that conducts cutting-edge, interdisciplinary research that addresses critical questions at the intersection of law and society. The nonprofit is focused on advancing justice and the understanding of law.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

