Greenberg Traurig's Mian R. Wang Named to Board of Directors of Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts

Mian R. Wang, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named to the 2026 board of directors of the Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts (AALAM).

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mian R. Wang, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named to the 2026 board of directors of the Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts (AALAM). As a board member, Wang will help guide strategic initiatives, plan events, and further the organization's mission to support the Asian American legal community.

"Mian is an outstanding addition to the AALAM board of directors. She exemplifies Greenberg Traurig's commitment to excellence, service, and community engagement. We are confident that her leadership and dedication will meaningfully advance the organization's mission," Boston office co-Managing Shareholders David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said in a joint statement.

Wang focuses her practice on corporate malfeasance matters related to mergers and acquisitions, alleged financial fraud stemming from borrower-lender relationships, and lawsuits against corporate bad actors. She represents public and private companies, financial institutions, directors, officers, and individuals before state and federal courts in commercial and bankruptcy litigation. Her practice covers multiple disciplines and industries, including education, health care, event management, startup firms, financial institutions, and commercial finance and asset management firms.

AALAM is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization devoted to serving the Asian American legal community and improving and facilitating the administration of law and justice. Founded by a small group of Asian American lawyers, AALAM has now grown to a network of over 250 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students in Massachusetts and New England and is a Northeast Region affiliate of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association and an affinity bar partner of the Boston Bar Association.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 100 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, Trevi Communications, Inc., 978.750.0333, [email protected], https://trevicomm.com/

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig