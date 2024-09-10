Greenberg Traurig's Mian R. Wang Receives 2024 'Top Women of Law' Honor from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

Mian R. Wang, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named one of Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's 2024 "Top Women of Law."

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mian R. Wang, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named one of Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's 2024 "Top Women of Law." This honor celebrates the exceptional accomplishments of women attorneys as leaders, educators, and mentors, as well as their pro bono, social justice, advocacy, and business efforts. Wang and fellow award recipients will be honored at a reception in Boston, Nov. 12.

"Mian's intelligence and tireless dedication to finding strategies to solve complex legal problems in high stakes litigation have distinguished her legal practice. Mian's clients and colleagues alike view her as a talented legal strategist, a creative problem solver, and an all-around great lawyer who consistently delivers outstanding work. We congratulate Mian on this well-deserved recognition," Boston office Co-Managing Shareholders David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said in a joint statement.

Wang is an MIT-trained critical thinker focusing her practice on corporate malfeasance. She represents public and private companies, financial institutions, directors, officers, and individuals before state and federal courts in commercial and bankruptcy litigation. She routinely handles matters related to fraud, breach of fiduciary duties, high-value breach of contract, preference claims, and fraudulent transfers. Her practice covers multiple disciplines and industries, including education, health care, event management, startup firms, financial institutions, and commercial finance and asset management firms.

