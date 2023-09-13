Greenberg Traurig's Mian R. Wang to Present at the PLI Women Lawyers in Leadership Conference 2023

Mian R. Wang, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, will present on the "Best Leadership Practices for Women Lawyers" panel at the Practising Law Institute's (PLI) Women Lawyers in Leadership Conference 2023, Sept. 13.

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mian R. Wang, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, will present on the "Best Leadership Practices for Women Lawyers" panel at the Practising Law Institute's (PLI) Women Lawyers in Leadership Conference 2023, Sept. 13. Wang and fellow panelists will share best leadership practices for women, including how to develop a leadership style, network and communicate effectively, and manage staff in the legal workplace.

Wang is an MIT-trained critical thinker focusing her practice on corporate malfeasance. She represents public and private companies, financial institutions, directors, officers, and individuals before state and federal courts in commercial and bankruptcy litigation. She routinely handles matters related to fraud, breach of fiduciary duties, high-value breach of contract, preference claims, and fraudulent transfers. Her practice covers multiple disciplines and industries, including education, health care, event management, start-up firms, financial institutions, and commercial finance and asset management firms.

Wang has been recognized as one of the "Emerging Women Leaders in the Law" by the Women's Bar Association of Massachusetts, was named among the "40 Under 40" in 2020 by the Boston Business Journal, selected as an "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, and selected as "Ones to Watch" by The Best Lawyers in America. She is the author of "Bringing Authenticity to the Practice of Law" published in Business Law Today and "Lessons I Learned to be More Effective as a Woman Lawyer" published in Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 700 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white-collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

