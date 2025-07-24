Greenberg Traurig's Michael Burshteyn Named Law360 Rising Star

Michael Burshteyn, shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named to Law360's Rising Stars list for 2025 in the Cybersecurity/Privacy category.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Burshteyn, shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named to Law360's Rising Stars list for 2025 in the Cybersecurity/Privacy category. The list honors attorneys "under 40 whose legal accomplishments belie their age," according to the publication.

Burshteyn has been recognized for his work trying and litigating technology cases involving artificial intelligence, blockchain and cryptocurrency, data privacy, online defamation, trade secrets, copyright, trademark, Internet law, and complex commercial litigation. He also handles cybersecurity incident response, hacks and fraud, as well as regulatory and internal investigations by federal and state regulators. Burshteyn litigates matters nationwide, including California, Texas, Florida, Ohio, New York, Puerto Rico, and other jurisdictions.

Burshteyn leverages his prior business and cybersecurity experience as CEO and founder of CryptoMove, a data security startup, to serve as outside general counsel to many startups, including leading AI early-stage companies as well as companies in the e-commerce, cybersecurity, crypto, and other spaces. He maintains an active pro bono practice on behalf of nonprofits defending internet rights, security researcher rights, and housing rights.

