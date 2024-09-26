Greenberg Traurig's Michael Burshteyn Named to the Daily Journal Top 40 Under 40 List

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Michael Burshteyn was named to the Daily Journal's 2024 Top 40 Under 40 list.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Michael Burshteyn was named to the Daily Journal's 2024 Top 40 Under 40 list. The annual list celebrates high-achieving California attorneys under the age of 40.

Burshteyn, a member of the firm's Intellectual Property & Technology Litigation Practice, handles complex commercial disputes and class action matters involving privacy, cryptocurrency, data security, artificial intelligence (AI), defamation, and other novel technology and Internet law issues as well as startup controversies. He is lead counsel in multiple cases involving more than $100 million in controversy. Burshteyn also represents clients in cybercrime, consumer protection and fraud investigations, and regulatory inquiries. He previously founded and was the CEO of CryptoMove, a security startup that developed novel moving target defense technology. He draws on this business background to serve as outside general counsel to AI, crypto, e-commerce, and other technology startups, as well as individual and institutional investors.

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2024 "Best Law Firms. In the 2024 report, Greenberg Traurig was named Law Firm of the Year for Information Technology Law. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a 'Litigation Standout' in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2024: Navigating Litigation Spending in the New Unpredictable World."

About Greenberg Traurig's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is composed of a multidisciplinary group of attorneys and professionals located throughout the world. GT's team of dedicated data protection attorneys have experience working hand in hand with organizations of all sizes to develop practical strategies and provide strategic advice on virtually all aspects of data protection including GDPR, CCPA, VCDPA, CPA, CTDPA, UCPA and other compliance issues; data use, transfer and licensing issues; data breaches and regulatory investigations; and defending against privacy-related class actions. GT's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is ranked in Band 1 by Chambers & Partners for USA – Nationwide Privacy & Data Security: Highly Regarded Legal Rankings. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2024 "Best Law Firms."

About Greenberg Traurig's Blockchain & Digital Assets Group: Greenberg Traurig's Blockchain & Digital Assets Group is comprised of more than 100 attorneys across multiple legal disciplines in key financial hubs worldwide. The team leverages its diverse experience to advise clients on matters ranging from token structuring, fund formation, investment strategies, financial regulation and registration, international tax planning and structuring, stablecoins and asset-backed digital assets, infrastructure applications, technology licensing and development, mining, securities compliance, cryptocurrency exchanges and trading, and blockchain-as-a-service. The team also advises governments and municipalities on evolving or modeling regulatory standards and other pertinent matters relating to blockchain and digital assets.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 310.586.7875, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP