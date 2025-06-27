Greenberg Traurig's Michael J. Attisha, Ph.D. Appointed to Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Future of Technology Leadership Council

Michael J. Attisha, Ph.D., an Intellectual Property & Technology of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, has been appointed to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Future of Technology Leadership Council.

BOSTON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael J. Attisha, Ph.D., an Intellectual Property & Technology of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, has been appointed to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Future of Technology Leadership Council. As a member of the council, Attisha will work to ensure that the people, businesses, and government of Greater Boston can successfully leverage new technologies, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing.

Attisha's practice focuses on nuclear physics technologies, including fusion, quantum computing, and radioisotope production. He has counseled clients in these spaces for many years and has experience as an attorney working in-house at a fusion company. Attisha holds a Ph.D. in physics from Brown University and began his career working deep underground on a dark matter direct detection experiment. He has hands-on experience working with cryogenics, vacuum systems, low temperature electronics, superconductors, and neutron shielding. As an attorney, he has experience drafting and prosecuting patent applications, conducting prior art searches, and developing patentability strategies for clients across various industries, including fusion.

The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce was founded over 100 years ago, and today represents the collective voice of the business community. With the vision of James E. Rooney, the Boston Chamber's president and CEO, the organization remains the pre-eminent convener and leader in the region, shaping the future of commerce and enhancing the quality of life for everyone. The Future of Technology Leadership Council is one of the Boston Chamber's 10 leadership councils designed to bring together select community leaders with specific policy interests to connect with one another, share ideas and perspectives, and help inform and develop the chamber's policy positions.

