Greenberg Traurig's Michael J. Attisha, Ph.D. Presents at FusionXInvest:Global

GT attorney Michael J. Attisha, Ph.D. discussed fusion supply chain IP protection at FusionXInvest:Global conference.

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael J. Attisha, Ph.D., an Intellectual Property & Technology attorney in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, participated in a panel at the FusionXInvest:Global event Feb. 12-13 in Mountain View, California. The panel, "Supply-Chain: Mitigating Risk & Creating Opportunity," consisted of four short presentations followed by an interactive discussion exploring the challenges and opportunities in the fusion supply chain. This included a discussion of ways for fusion companies to protect and leverage their intellectual property when working with supply chain vendors. Greenberg Traurig was also an event sponsor.

Attisha's practice focuses on nuclear physics technologies, including fusion, quantum computing, and radioisotope production. He has counseled clients in these spaces for many years, and has experience as an attorney working in-house at a fusion company. Attisha holds a Ph.D. in physics from Brown University and began his career working deep underground on a dark matter direct detection experiment. He has hands-on experience working with cryogenics, vacuum systems, low temperature electronics, superconductors, and neutron shielding. As an attorney, he has experience efficiently drafting and prosecuting patent applications, conducting prior art searches, and developing patentability strategies for clients across various industries, including fusion.

FusionX exists to facilitate the sustained and efficient allocation of capital to fusion and aims to do this primarily by connecting capital providers – financial investors, strategic investors, and others – with opportunities in fusion energy and its related technologies. FusionXInvest:Global is the only event exploring all aspects of the fusion energy ecosystem and the role of fusion in deep-tech, climate, and decarbonization investment portfolios.

