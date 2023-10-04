Greenberg Traurig's Michael J. Grygiel and Michael J. Thomas Named Law360 2023 MVPs of the Year

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Michael J. Grygiel and Michael J. Thomas have been named Law360 2023 MVPs of the Year.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Michael J. Grygiel and Michael J. Thomas have been named Law360 2023 MVPs of the Year. Grygiel, Greenberg Traurig's National Media and Entertainment Litigation Group co-chair, is recognized as a 2023 Media & Entertainment MVP. Thomas, National Construction Law Practice co-chair, is honored as a 2023 Construction MVP.

According to Law360, the annual award series recognizes the elite slate of attorneys who have distinguished themselves from their peers in significant transactions and high-stakes litigation.

Resident in the firm's Albany office with a national practice, Grygiel is honored by the publication for numerous litigation victories for clients in the media and entertainment industry. He represents some of the nation's leading media companies and celebrities in matters concerning free speech in the age of social media. Grygiel also routinely litigates public access to court documents in important cases. He has received numerous accolades throughout his career as a former chair of the New York State Bar Association's Media Law Committee. Grygiel's achievements in securing First Amendment rights and news access are significant. Over the past year alone, the results of his work for Gannett Co. and other clients yielded several major victories, including achieving summary dismissals in cases that discourage the trend of libel plaintiffs filing lawsuits less because they have suffered meaningful reputational injury and more in service of certain political/social agendas.

Based in Miami, Thomas played a critical role in settling the class action litigation that arose from the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominium in Surfside, Florida – the billion-dollar class action settlement was the second largest class action settlement in Florida's history. Thomas was lead trial counsel for three co-defendants and, acting as the equivalent of defense liaison counsel, spearheaded the multiparty defense efforts and negotiations with the plaintiffs' steering committee. At the same time, Thomas represented some of the country's most prominent developers in all aspects of the design, construction, and development of an array of high-profile projects ranging from a Bentley Motors condominium tower in Sunny Isles Beach to an 877-foot-tall skyscraper in Miami's Brickell Financial District.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, +1 305.579.0832, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig