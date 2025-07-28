Greenberg Traurig's Michael J. Murphy, Harold N. Iselin Recognized on City & State's 2025 Who's Who in Insurance List

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Michael J. Murphy and Harold N. Iselin were named to City & State's 2025 Who's Who in Insurance list.

ALBANY, N.Y., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Michael J. Murphy and Harold N. Iselin were named to City & State's 2025 Who's Who in Insurance list.

According to the publication, the annual list highlights key players in the insurance industry from across New York State, including "public officials, trade association leaders and executives at companies offering health insurance, property and casualty insurance, life insurance and other types of coverage in New York's robust market."

City & State notes that "some of the biggest industry players rely on Greenberg Traurig's Michael J. Murphy to represent them before the state Legislature and the state Department of Financial Services." The publication also calls Iselin an "expert on insurance and health care policy."

Murphy brings over three decades of experience in life, property, casualty, and workers compensation insurance matters to his practice. He has been involved in almost every noteworthy insurance matter that has come before the New York State Legislature and the New York State Department of Financial Services. Murphy represents many national property casualty and life insurance carriers and trade associations, including Chubb, Liberty Mutual, and the Life Insurance Council of New York, among others. Prior to Greenberg Traurig, he served as the assistant counsel to the New York Senate Majority, focusing on insurance, banking, housing, and energy matters, as well as floor counsel. After his state service, Murphy was assistant vice president for the American Insurance Association. He has previously been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America and BTI Power Rankings for his work in the insurance and government relations fields.

Iselin is the managing shareholder of the firm's Albany office and the co-chair of the Government Law & Policy Practice. He focuses on governmental affairs, health care, and insurance matters, representing diverse clients before the New York State executive branch and state legislature. Iselin has also represented numerous clients in managed care and insurance transactions, often involving complex regulatory issues. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Iselin was a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice, followed by assistant counsel to the governor of New York. He has been recognized by numerous publications including The Best Lawyers in America, The Legal 500 United States, and Chambers USA Guide for his work in the insurance law, health care, government relations, and regulatory spaces.

