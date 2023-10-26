Greenberg Traurig's Michelle Gambino, Howard Jeruchimowitz to Speak at 2023 ICSC+ U.S. Law Conference

Michelle D. Gambino and Howard K. Jeruchimowitz, Real Estate Litigation shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak about legal issues in retail leases at the 2023 ICSC+ U.S. Law conference.

Michelle Gambino, co-chair of the Real Estate Litigation Practice at Greenberg Traurig, will speak Oct. 27 on a panel titled "Default Clauses: What to Add, What to Strike and How to Avoid Litigation Over the Words You Used." The panel will discuss the pitfalls of damage clauses and minimizing litigation risk.

Michelle Gambino routinely serves as lead counsel in high-profile litigation matters, including complicated lease disputes, "projects gone wrong," and anchor-tenant holdout disputes. Her successful representations include winning a $31 million verdict on behalf of Lord & Taylor against the owners of a mall in Montgomery County, Maryland, and defeating an injunction aimed at stopping a $330 million mixed-use development in downtown San Diego. She and Mindy Novack from Hudson Bay Company will co-host the 4th Annual "Women in Real Estate" reception at the event Oct. 26, with over 100 professional women in the industry expected to attend.

Howard Jeruchimowitz's panel, titled "Force Majeure: Drafting in a Post-COVID World," will be held Oct. 27 and will focus on the post-COVID lease drafting and litigation landscape regarding force majeure. The interactive discussion will look at language adjustments for landlords and tenants and U.S. courts' treatment of force majeure, including how that could change in the wake of the pandemic.

Howard Jeruchimowitz, a Litigation shareholder in the firm's Chicago office, focuses his practice on the real estate, construction, and financial services industries. Working with clients who include property owners, developers, landlords, tenants, and lenders, he handles a wide range of matters from shopping center disputes to mechanics liens and foreclosures. He serves on the Shopping Center Law & Strategy board of editors and is the American Bar Association's Real Estate Litigation, Trust, and Condemnation Committee co-chair.

For more than 50 years, the ICSC+U.S. Law conference has provided an opportunity for retail real estate legal professionals to gain industry-specific knowledge and insight from leading authorities in the field. ICSC, previously the International Council of Shopping Centers, rebranded as ICSC in 2021 with a tagline "Innovating Commerce Serving Communities."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy as a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

