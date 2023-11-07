Greenberg Traurig's Natalie Gallego Appointed to HNBA'S Young Lawyer Division Board

Natalie Gallego, an attorney in global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice in Boston, was appointed to the Young Lawyer Division Board of the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA) through September 2024.

Natalie Gallego, an attorney in global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice in Boston, was appointed to the Young Lawyer Division Board of the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA) through September 2024.

"I am excited to serve alongside young Hispanic attorneys from across the country and focus on developing HNBA membership," Gallego, who serves as the board's co-chair of membership, said.

The Young Lawyer Division's mission is to further the HNBA's goals of serving the Hispanic community and legal profession, to represent and advocate for young Hispanic lawyers in the HNBA, and to create a forum for young Hispanic lawyers to discuss their views and the legal culture in which they practice, according to the organization.

Gallego focuses her practice primarily on mergers & acquisitions, emerging company and venture capital matters, debt and equity financings, commercial transactions, and general corporate governance matters. She has particular experience representing clients acquiring and financing renewable energy projects, as well as clients in the technology, life sciences, entertainment, transportation, and manufacturing industries.

