Greenberg Traurig's Neil Oberfeld to Chair Mile High United Way Board

Neil Oberfeld, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will serve as chair of the Mile High United Way board of trustees.

DENVER, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neil Oberfeld, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will serve as chair of the Mile High United Way board of trustees. He has been involved with the organization for over five years and previously served as chair of the governance committee and secretary of the board.

The nonprofit's board is committed to advancing Mile High United Way's three community priorities: giving all children a strong start, supporting education and academic success, and creating economic opportunities for all families across the Denver metro area, according to the organization's press release.

"I am thrilled and honored to be named chair of the Mile High United Way board of trustees," Oberfeld said. "A special thank you to Carlos Pacheco for all his hard work as board chair the last two years. I look forward to following in his footsteps as we anticipate a big year for Mile High United Way; we have never been in a better position to do the good work that's needed in this city."

Mile High United Way president and CEO Christine Benero called Oberfeld "an incredible advocate for families in our community" who "brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his work with Mile High United Way and other organizations across Metro Denver."

Oberfeld co-chairs the National Leasing Practice, part of Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice. He has wide-ranging experience in virtually all phases of real estate development, including acquisition, development, leasing, finance, and investment transactions; secured and commercial loan transactions; and property tax assessment. Oberfeld also assists clients with joint venture and fund investments. He is a frequent speaker at national and regional conferences.

About Greenberg Traurig's Denver Office: Greenberg Traurig's Denver team offers clients a business-minded perspective into legal issues as well as a strategic gateway for Denver businesses to operate in today's global marketplace. The Denver team's core practice areas include American Indian Law, appellate litigation, commercial litigation, compensation and benefits, commercial litigation, corporate transactions, data privacy, employment litigation, energy and natural resources, environmental compliance and litigation, federal regulatory and administrative law, financial services litigation, healthcare and FDA law, intellectual property and technology, land use and zoning, mergers and acquisitions, public finance, real estate, securities law, tax and water law.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, 2128016983, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig