Greenberg Traurig's Nicholas Corsano Named Among Crain's New York Business' 'Notable LGBTQIA+ Leaders'

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nicholas Corsano, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Global Labor & Employment Practice, was selected by Crain's New York Business to its "2024 Notable LGBTQIA+ Leaders" list.

To qualify, candidates need to have worked in a senior role in the New York metropolitan area and identify as LGBTQIA+. According to Crain's New York, they "specifically sought individuals with demonstrated impact on equality in the workplace and who held leadership roles in professional associations, community work, diversity and inclusion efforts, or similar undertakings."

A leader in the community and within the firm's LGBTQ+ Equity Affinity Group, Corsano was networking and events chair of the LGBT Bar Association of Greater New York from 2017 to 2023. He regularly attends Out Leadership and Lambda Legal events. He furthermore devotes significant time to pro bono matters, assisting various nonprofits supporting the arts, LGBTQ+ community, women, and available housing. Corsano won the firm's pro bono award for 2023 for the New York office.

Clients often turn to Corsano for counseling related to LGBTQ+ inclusion and DEI efforts, employee and management training, employment risk mitigation, wage and hour compliance, leave laws, and other federal and state employment law compliance. Corsano also is a trusted litigator for matters involving discrimination claims, wage and hour issues, and contract disputes in a wide range of industries.

