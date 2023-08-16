Greenberg Traurig's Nikki E. Dobay Speaks at MSATA 2023 Annual Meeting

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Nikki E. Dobay spoke at the 2023 Midwestern States Association of Tax Administrators (MSATA) Annual Meeting Aug. 15.

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Nikki E. Dobay spoke at the 2023 Midwestern States Association of Tax Administrators (MSATA) Annual Meeting Aug. 15.

Dobay presented "State Taxation of Partnerships and Pass-Through Entities," discussing the latest on states' taxation on partnerships and other pass-through entities.

Dobay is nationally known for her deep experience and understanding of state tax policy and the legislative process. She also advises her clients on sophisticated multistate tax issues as well as the consequences and planning opportunities related to corporate mergers and acquisitions transactions and oversees state and local tax (SALT) controversy matters, ranging from audits to appellate litigation, and involving sales and use taxes, income and franchise taxes, property taxes, and constitutional issues.

Dobay regularly engages with statewide business and taxpayer associations and departments of revenue, as well as national tax administrator organizations, including the Federation of Tax Administrators, the Multistate Tax Commission, and the National Conference of State Legislatures, on key SALT issues impacting multijurisdictional taxpayers.

About Greenberg Traurig's State and Local Tax (SALT) Practice: Greenberg Traurig's SALT Practice assists companies in need of state and local tax counsel whether in a single location or multiple locations throughout the United States. With the largest footprint of any law firm in the United States, the SALT Practice has attorneys in 16 of the firm's domestic offices, including California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Florida, New York, Oregon, and Texas. Our breadth of experience across the full SALT spectrum allows us to offer a wide range of services, including counseling and controversy. We also regularly partner with the firm's nationally recognized Government Law and Policy Practice to help shape the tax law which affects our clients most.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Kathleen Hooban, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 703.903.7573, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP