Greenberg Traurig's Nikki Lewis Simon Among Diversity Global Magazine's 2024 Top 15 Chief Diversity Officers

Senior Vice President, Shareholder and Greenberg Traurig Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer Nikki Lewis Simon was selected among the Diversity Global Magazine 2024 Top 15 Chief Diversity Officers.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Vice President, Shareholder and Greenberg Traurig Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer Nikki Lewis Simon was selected among the Diversity Global Magazine 2024 Top 15 Chief Diversity Officers.

The publication selects honorees based on the results of over 33,000 DEI surveys distributed to executives and organizational leaders. They are chosen for developing, implementing, and managing customized diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies in their organizations with a common goal of creating a socially just world in which people are free to pursue their personal and work goals without facing discrimination and bias. These DEI leaders engage organizational leaders, employees, and external stakeholders in a way that produces measurable change, the publication notes.

Simon is quoted in the publication about her commitment to making a difference: "As a first-generation college graduate and trained print journalist, I chose law to make a difference in the lives of others. As part of this mission, I help train and mentor the next generation of lawyers to carry this mantle."

Based in Greenberg Traurig's founding office, Miami, Simon designs and guides strategic initiatives and programs to deepen firmwide diversity and inclusion efforts that further enrich client engagements and community investments. Her role is indicative of, and integral to, Greenberg Traurig's core values of collaboration and inclusion – principles that inform the firm's operations and legal business in meaningful, positive ways. Prior to assuming primary responsibilities on the business side of the firm, Simon has represented her cross-industry clients' business objectives by protecting their capital – human, intellectual, and financial – against claims of wrongdoing in complex commercial and class action litigation. Given her experience, Simon is also an active member of Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice's team of diverse lawyers who concentrate in strategic DEI and employment counseling.

Diversity Global Magazine is designed for C-Suite executives and professionals and focuses on information and thought-provoking ideas on diversity and inclusion, Human Resources, supply chain diversity, sustainability, minorities in STEM, innovation, and leadership. It is read in Asia, North America, and Europe, and maintains offices in Toronto and New York City.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lou Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.2131, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP