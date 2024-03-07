Greenberg Traurig's Nikki Lewis Simon, Mian R. Wang Named to NAWL 2024 Rising List

Senior Vice President, Shareholder, and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Officer Nikki Lewis Simon and Litigation Shareholder Mian R. Wang were selected by the National Association of Women Lawyers (NAWL) to the NAWL 2024 Rising List.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Vice President, Shareholder, and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Officer Nikki Lewis Simon and Litigation Shareholder Mian R. Wang were selected by the National Association of Women Lawyers (NAWL) to the NAWL 2024 Rising List.

The list recognizes attorneys who are committed to NAWL's mission of advancing women in the profession and advocating for the equality of women under the law, according to the organization.

Simon, resident in the firm's Miami office, designs and guides strategic initiatives and programs to deepen firmwide diversity and inclusion efforts that further enrich client engagements and community investments. Her role is indicative of, and integral to, Greenberg Traurig's core values of collaboration and inclusion – principles that inform the firm's operations and legal business in meaningful, positive ways. Prior to assuming primary responsibilities on the business side of the firm, Simon has represented her cross-industry clients' business objectives by protecting their capital – human, intellectual, and financial – against claims of wrongdoing in complex commercial and class action litigation. Given her experience, Simon is also an active member of Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice's team of diverse lawyers who concentrate in strategic DEI and employment counseling.

Wang, resident in the firm's Boston office, is an MIT-trained critical thinker focusing her practice on corporate malfeasance. She represents public and private companies, financial institutions, directors, officers, and individuals before state and federal courts in commercial and bankruptcy litigation. Wang routinely handles matters related to fraud, breach of fiduciary duties, high-value breach of contract, preference claims, and fraudulent transfers. Her practice covers multiple disciplines and industries, including education, health care, event management, startup firms, financial institutions, and commercial finance and asset management firms.

According to the organization's website, since 1899, NAWL has been supporting women in the legal profession, developing a diverse membership dedicated to mutual support, equality, and collective success. The organization started recognizing women attorneys who are emerging leaders in the legal profession in 2021.

