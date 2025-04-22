Greenberg Traurig's Nina D. Boyajian and Mathew S. Rosengart Named to 2025 Los Angeles Business Journal Top 100 Lawyers List

Nina D. Boyajian and Mathew S. Rosengart, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Los Angeles office, were both named to the "Top 100 Lawyers" list by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nina D. Boyajian and Mathew S. Rosengart, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Los Angeles office, were both named to the "Top 100 Lawyers" list by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

This is Boyajian's first recognition by the publication, as part of the Intellectual Property category. This is Rosengart's fourth consecutive year receiving this accolade; he was chosen in the Litigation category. The list recognizes the achievements of leading lawyers in the Los Angeles business community, according to the publication.

Boyajian is co-chair of the Los Angeles office's Litigation Practice, primarily focusing on trademark, copyright, privacy, and First Amendment matters. She has represented clients across a variety of industries, both in enforcing their intellectual property rights and defending against claims of infringement. As a corollary to her trademark litigation practice, Boyajian also provides strategic trademark portfolio management counseling. In addition to her intellectual property and privacy litigation practice, she also has broad experience litigating general business disputes, particularly in the media and entertainment space. Her litigation and trial experience extends to both state and federal courts nationwide. In a recent notable case, Boyajian was a member of the cross-office team representing The Palm Beach Post that obtained a court order unsealing and releasing grand jury transcripts in the state of Florida's Jeffrey Epstein prosecution.

Rosengart, co-chair of the firm's Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice, is a former federal prosecutor and Justice Department trial attorney. He was recently named Benchmark Litigation's Entertainment Litigator of the Year for the second year in a row and is widely recognized as one of the nation's preeminent litigators. Among many other accolades, Rosengart has been listed as one of the Top 200 lawyers in the nation by Forbes, which described him as an "elite" and "revered" litigator who "brings the passion and legal expertise to private practice that made him notable as a federal prosecutor;" been named by Lawdragon as one of the 500 Leading Litigators in America; been listed twice as a litigation Trailblazer by The National Law Journal; been named Litigator of the Week by The American Lawyer; and been recognized as a Media & Entertainment MVP by Law360. Rosengart was previously recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal on its "LA500" and "Leaders of Influence" lists, wherein he was described as "one of the most influential litigators" in Los Angeles and a "go to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America." He has been perennially acknowledged as one of the nation's leading media and entertainment attorneys by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter in their Legal Impact and Power Lawyer Reports, respectively.

