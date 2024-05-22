Greenberg Traurig's Pamela Overton Risoleo Chairs Anniversary Gala to Benefit American Heart Association

Pamela Overton Risoleo, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will serve as chairman of the 65th Phoenix Heart Ball, an annual gala to benefit the American Heart Association, held Nov. 23.

PHOENIX, Ariz., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela Overton Risoleo, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will serve as chairman of the 65th Phoenix Heart Ball, an annual gala to benefit the American Heart Association, held Nov. 23. Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the Heart Ball and the associated golf tournament.

The American Heart Association (AHA) is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, a milestone marking its promotion of heart health, education about heart disease prevention, and support of people affected by cardiovascular conditions. The Heart Ball is one of the oldest and largest charities in Phoenix, fundraising for the AHA's support of groundbreaking medical research and education.

"Growing up, I idolized my grandmother, who almost lost her life to heart disease. A pacemaker saved her life," Risoleo said, noting that the AHA funded the invention of the first pacemaker. "Just about everyone has someone in their life who has been affected by cardiovascular disease, stroke, etc., which is why bringing awareness about heart health is so important to me."

Risoleo is actively involved in the Phoenix community. In addition to being a member of the AHA since 1993, she was the vice chairman of the Heart Ball in 1999 and received the AHA's 2017 Peggy Goldwater Public Service Award for 25 years of outstanding community service in Arizona. Risoleo is a founding member of the Fresh Start Women's Foundation; she has served on its board and been an active member for more than 30 years. She practices as a Litigation attorney, working on matters related to product liability, cybersecurity and data breaches, real estate, and more.

