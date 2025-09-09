Greenberg Traurig's Paul F. Stibbe Appointed ABA Real Estate, Condemnation & Trust Litigation Committee Co-Chair

Paul F. Stibbe, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice in Chicago, has been appointed co-chair of the American Bar Association's (ABA) Real Estate, Condemnation & Trust Litigation Committee for the 2025-2026 bar year.

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paul F. Stibbe, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice in Chicago, has been appointed co-chair of the American Bar Association's (ABA) Real Estate, Condemnation & Trust Litigation Committee for the 2025-2026 bar year.

Stibbe is a commercial litigator who focuses his practice on real estate litigation. He counsels clients on a range of pre-dispute issues and represents them in complex arbitrations, mediations, and business litigation in state and federal courts.

A long-standing contributor to the ABA, Stibbe has held several leadership roles within the Real Estate, Condemnation & Trust Litigation Committee, including chair of its Editorial and Content Group.

