Greenberg Traurig's Peter S. Borock Named to Crain's New York Business '40 Under 40' List

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholder Peter S. Borock is recognized on Crain's New York Business 2023 "40 Under 40" list.

According to the publication, Crain's New York Business' annual "40 Under 40" list recognizes leaders from the city's business community under the age of 40 who are "making waves in real estate, technology, politics, health care and more."

Borock, a member of the firm's Real Estate Practice, represents the MTA in many of its major real estate projects, including in connection with a number of matters arising out of the $11 billion construction the MTA's new Grand Central Madison Terminal, the MTA's largest ever capital project, which brought Long Island Railroad service to Manhattan's East Side for the first time.

His experience includes the acquisition, development, financing, disposition, and leasing of various classes of commercial real estate, including office, retail, health care, hospitality, industrial, multifamily, and mixed-use properties. Borock also dedicates his time to organizations focusing on the betterment of the city, receiving a 2021 Cornerstone Award from the Lawyers Alliance for his work on behalf of the Settlement Housing Fund. He also earned recognition on the "Rising Star" lists of the New York Law Journal and Law360 earlier this year.

