Greenberg Traurig's Peter S. Borock Recognized in Bloomberg Law's Annual 40 Under 40 List

The list of young lawyers was selected based on their ability to "excel at client work at their law firms and companies, take on weighty leadership roles, and still make time for mentorship and pro bono work," according to the publication.

Borock counsels private equity funds, family offices, equity investors, sponsors, property owners, developers, and public agencies on a wide variety of commercial real estate matters. His experience includes acquisitions, dispositions, financings, joint ventures, development, and leasing.

A go-to real estate attorney for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Borock represents the MTA in connection with the new Grand Central Madison Terminal, handling the initial lease-up of its 26 retail spaces and the creation of a public-private partnership to operate and maintain the 700,000-sq.-ft. terminal. He also is assisting the MTA with various projects to make the subway system ADA-accessible and is advising on a multibillion-dollar project to repair the Grand Central Terminal trainshed that literally holds up parts of Midtown Manhattan. Borock recently led a nationwide team to help a New York-based private equity sponsor in an over $450 million sale of a 33-property industrial and logistics portfolio.

"It is a true honor to be recognized by Bloomberg Law," Borock said. "I have come to appreciate that each achievement builds on a foundation of dedication and growth. I hope to continue striving for excellence as an advocate for my clients and community."

Within Greenberg Traurig, Borock serves as deputy chair of the firm's 99-attorney New York Real Estate Practice. In this capacity, he is a key leader of the group and helps support the recruitment, training, and professional development of more than 20 real estate associates. One of his key objectives is to help foster and maintain an inclusive group of associates from varied backgrounds and experiences.

"Peter's recognition is a testament to his unwavering dedication, exceptional legal acumen, and leadership both within our firm and the larger community. He exemplifies the values and excellence that our firm strives for every day," said Robert J. Ivanhoe, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, and Stephen L. Rabinowitz, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice.

