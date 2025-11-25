Greenberg Traurig's Philip I. Person Joins California Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Philip I. Person, a Labor & Employment shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, joined the board of the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber).

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philip I. Person, a Labor & Employment shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, joined the board of the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber).

CalChamber is an advocacy organization, working at the state and federal levels to advance policies that strengthen California's economy and protect employers' rights and interests in the legislative and regulatory arenas, according to the group's website. CalChamber's board members are ranking executives in their respective companies and organizations, representing many of California's leading firms and industries, plus the small business segment.

Person, based in the firm's San Francisco office, is an experienced litigator, defending employers in single-plaintiff and class action cases. He serves as co-lead of Greenberg Traurig's California Wage & Hour Taskforce and represents employers in wage and hour, wrongful termination, harassment, discrimination, retaliation, trade secret misappropriation, noncompetition, nonsolicitation, and whistleblower claims. Person counsels executives and management on mitigating risks and on other employment issues such as leaves of absence, disciplinary actions, terminations, restructurings, reductions in force, employee classifications, handbooks, and policies.

