Greenberg Traurig's Philip R. Sellinger and Jaclyn DeMais Recognized at 2025 New Jersey Legal Awards

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philip R. Sellinger and Jaclyn DeMais, attorneys in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New Jersey office, will be honored at the New Jersey Law Journal's New Jersey Legal Awards ceremony Oct. 30 in Morristown.

Sellinger received the "Lifetime Achievement" award which "recognizes an individual attorney who has left a mark on the profession." DeMais received the "New Leaders of the Bar" award which is given to an attorney under 40 that "brings both notable achievements and outstanding potential to the table." The New Jersey Legal Awards celebrate the individuals who have made a lasting impact on the state's legal landscape—and beyond, according to the publication.

Sellinger, who returned to Greenberg Traurig earlier this year after serving as U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey from 2021-2025, founded the firm's New Jersey office in 2002 and served as managing shareholder or co-managing shareholder until his appointment. Under his direction, the New Jersey U.S. Attorney's Office achieved international prominence in fighting cybercrime; reached landmark corporate criminal and civil resolutions, and aggressively prosecuted securities fraud, insider trading and market manipulation; public corruption, money laundering, fraud against government and private health care plans, government contract and customs fraud, unlawful kickback schemes, violent crime, and civil rights violations.

DeMais, an of counsel in the Litigation Practice, focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation matters, representing clients from a variety of industries including retail, consumer products, pharmaceutical, technology, and hospitality. She has experience defending class actions and mass tort proceedings involving claims arising under various state consumer protection laws and has handled business litigation and arbitration involving claims for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, and fraud.

