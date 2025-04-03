Greenberg Traurig's Philip R. Sellinger Named 2025 NJBIZ ICON

Philip R. Sellinger, co-chair of the Global Litigation Practice of Greenberg Traurig, LLP and founding chair of its New Jersey office, has been named a 2025 NJBIZ ICON by the publication.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philip R. Sellinger, co-chair of the Global Litigation Practice of Greenberg Traurig, LLP and founding chair of its New Jersey office, has been named a 2025 NJBIZ ICON by the publication. Sellinger will be honored at an event May 20 at The Marigold in Somerset. He is the first Greenberg Traurig attorney to receive this award.

Sellinger, who returned to Greenberg Traurig earlier this year after serving as U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey from 2021-2025, founded the firm's New Jersey office in 2002 and served as managing shareholder or co-managing shareholder until his appointment.

The NJBIZ ICON honorees are distinguished business leaders from the Garden State, age 60 or older, who have attained significant success and exhibited exceptional leadership both within their profession and in the broader business community. The publication also notes that honorees not only have built remarkable reputations over the years, but have guided and mentored the next generation of leaders.

Under his direction from 2021-2025, the New Jersey U.S. Attorney's Office achieved international prominence in fighting cybercrime; reached landmark corporate criminal and civil resolutions; and prosecuted securities fraud, insider trading, and market manipulation, as well as public corruption, money laundering, fraud against government and private health care plans, government contract and customs fraud, unlawful kickback schemes, violent crime, and civil rights violations.

In his return to Greenberg Traurig, Sellinger is focusing on high-stakes, complex trials and litigation in a wide array of areas, including class action defense, government and internal investigations, white collar, financial services, and technology litigation.

Sellinger has more than 30 years of trial experience and has led litigation teams in a wide variety of class actions and other complex cases in state and federal trial courts and appellate courts around the country, including the New Jersey Supreme Court. He has served as chair of the Lawyers Advisory Committee to the New Jersey federal judiciary and as a member of the New Jersey Supreme Court Civil Practice Rules Committee. He also served as the founding chair of the New Jersey State Bar Association's Class Action Committee and has represented the American Corporate Counsel Association and the New Jersey Corporate Counsel Association in litigation challenging the right of in-house counsel to appear in court. In addition, he has appeared as amicus counsel in the Supreme Court of the United States on behalf of 29 top-ranking former senior U.S. military officers and civilian Department of Defense officials.

Sellinger sits (or has sat) on the boards of several organizations, including the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the American Jewish Committee, the Atlantic Legal Foundation, and the foundation for the New Jersey Network. He has also been consistently recognized as a leading lawyer by legal publications and directories. Chambers and Partners USA has ranked him Band 1 from 2007-2021, and he has been listed in Best Lawyers from 2005-2022 and Super Lawyers from 2006-2020.

