Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice Earns 2025 Japan Law Firm Award

TOKYO, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was honored with an Asia Business Law Journal 2025 Japan Law Firm Award for its Real Estate Practice.

The annual awards program recognizes the top law firms and practices in Japan, according to Asia Business Law Journal. The awards utilize a rigorous selection process involving nominations and endorsements from in-house counsel, senior corporate executives, and legal professionals around the world, as well as submissions from law firms in Japan.

"We are proud to be recognized by Asia Business Law Journal for our Japan real estate practice and our deep commitment to supporting leading industry clients in Japan and beyond," said Joel H. Rothstein, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Asia Real Estate Practice. "This award underscores the strength of Greenberg Traurig's ability to guide clients through their most important and strategic real estate projects and ventures inbound into Japan and outbound from Japan to the rest of the world. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us, and we look forward to our continued work with them as they navigate new opportunities and challenges in an ever-evolving Japan and global real estate market."

Real estate is a core offering of the firm in Japan. Greenberg Traurig's Japan real estate team consists of both international lawyers and Japanese law licensed attorneys offering strategic advice and counsel that combines the best of international standards and practices with local law expertise. The Japan real estate team headcount is among the largest of international law firms in Japan. Based in the Tokyo office, the team represents a broad range of clients in complex cross-border transactions and ventures covering all major asset classes. This past year saw the firm advise on a series of market-leading transactions involving, among others, data centers and digital infrastructure, hotels and resorts, logistics facilities, and residential property portfolios.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 750 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in Asia, the United States, Europe & the Middle East, and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

