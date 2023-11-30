Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice Recognized with Asia Business Law Journal's 2023 Japan Law Firm Award

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Real Estate Practice received an Asia Business Law Journal 2023 Japan Law Firm Award, which recognizes the top law firms and practices in Japan.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Real Estate Practice received an Asia Business Law Journal 2023 Japan Law Firm Award, which recognizes the top law firms and practices in Japan.

The publication's editorial team conducted rigorous research to select this year's winners in 23 practice areas, according to Asia Business Law Journal. The selections were based on nominations and endorsements from in-house counsel, other senior corporate executives, and legal professionals around the world, as well as submissions from law firms in Japan.

"We are honored and gratified to receive this recognition for our continuous commitment to delivering outstanding service to our real estate clients in Japan, throughout Asia, and globally," said Joel H. Rothstein, Greenberg Traurig Asia Real Estate Practice chair. "This award is a testament to the strength of our global platform, which, along with our collaborative culture, allows us to work seamlessly across time zones and practice areas to advise clients on the full lifecycle of projects and ventures, and to advise on all issues relating to the flow and deployment of capital into real estate both inbound to Japan and outbound from Japan to the rest of the world. We truly appreciate our clients for trusting us with their legal matters and look forward to continuing to help them navigate an evolving real estate market in Japan and across global markets."

In Japan, the attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Tokyo office represent a broad range of clients in complex cross-border transactions and ventures covering multiple industries. Real estate is a core offering of the firm in Japan. Greenberg Traurig's Japan real estate team consists of both international lawyers and Japanese law licensed attorneys offering some of the best of international standards and practices with local law experience. The Japan real estate team headcount is amongst the largest of international law firms in Japan.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

