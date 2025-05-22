Greenberg Traurig's Renée Mosley Delcollo Named to 2025 Delaware Super Lawyers Rising Stars List

Renée Mosley Delcollo, an Intellectual Property Litigation and Commercial Litigation associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Delaware office, was named to the 2025 Delaware Super Lawyers magazine "Rising Stars" list.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renée Mosley Delcollo, an Intellectual Property Litigation and Commercial Litigation associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Delaware office, was named to the 2025 Delaware Super Lawyers magazine "Rising Stars" list.

According to the publication's website, Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with third-party research and each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. No more than 2.5% of lawyers in a state are named to Super Lawyers magazine's "Rising Star" list.

Delcollo focuses her practice on intellectual property, complex commercial, and employment litigation. In her diverse practice, she represents clients in Delaware's state and federal courts, including the Delaware Supreme Court, Court of Chancery, Superior Court, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. She also represents clients before state agencies.

Delcollo is also active in the legal community and committed to giving back to the broader community. She has been recognized for her outstanding pro bono work and community service, including the "She's on Her Way" award from the Delaware Office of Women's Advancement & Advocacy and the Delaware Women's Commission, and the "Unsung Hero" award from the Pennsylvania Legal Awards. She has been recognized for her work in patent and commercial litigation by Patexia, Delaware Today Magazine, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig's Delaware Office: Greenberg Traurig opened its Delaware office in 1999 in response to the unique and increasing role Delaware plays in the needs of the firm's national and international clients. Greenberg Traurig Delaware offers clients a full complement of attorneys who address real-world business problems by advising clients on the legal aspects of complex corporate and commercial matters and litigating in all of Delaware's federal and state courts, including the Court of Chancery, the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of the Superior Court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Media Contact

Kina Thornton-Frazier, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 302.661.7377, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP