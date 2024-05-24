Greenberg Traurig's Renée Mosley Delcollo Selected to Receive the 'She's on Her Way' Award

Renée Mosley Delcollo, an associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Delaware office, was selected by the Delaware Office of Women's Advancement & Advocacy and the Delaware Women's Commission as one of the recipients of the "She's on Her Way" award.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renée Mosley Delcollo, an associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Delaware office, was selected by the Delaware Office of Women's Advancement & Advocacy and the Delaware Women's Commission as one of the recipients of the "She's on Her Way" award. Delcollo will be honored at the 2024 "She's on Her Way" award ceremony May 28 at the Buena Vista Conference Center in New Castle.

According to the Delaware Office of Women's Advancement & Advocacy and the Delaware Women's Commission, the "She's on Her Way" award recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of talented young women leaders making a difference in the state.

Delcollo focuses her practice on intellectual property, complex commercial, and employment litigation. In her diverse practice, she represents clients in Delaware's state and federal courts, including the Delaware Supreme Court, Court of Chancery, Superior Court, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. She also represents clients before state agencies.

In addition to Delcollo's active practice, she volunteers her time serving the Delaware community. She volunteers for the Delaware Office of the Child Advocate, representing children in state custody in Delaware's courts.

Delcollo is also president of the Board of Managers at The Wilmington Institute Free Library, one of the oldest public libraries in the nation that serves as a pillar of the community by offering diverse programming free to the public. Delcollo's motivation to serve the public library stems from her childhood memories of going to the library with her mother. Since joining the library board in 2018, she has supported initiatives such as a Back to School Book Bag Giveaway for children in need and the library's annual Dancing with the Delaware Stars fundraising event.

About Greenberg Traurig's Delaware Office: Greenberg Traurig opened its Delaware office in 1999 in response to the unique and increasing role Delaware plays in the needs of the firm's national and international clients. Greenberg Traurig Delaware offers clients a full complement of attorneys who address real-world business problems by advising clients on the legal aspects of complex corporate and commercial matters and litigating in all of Delaware's federal and state courts, including the Court of Chancery, the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of the Superior Court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

