Greenberg Traurig's Richard A. Edlin Named to Supreme Court Historical Society's Board of Trustees

"I am deeply grateful to the Supreme Court Historical Society for this honor, and I look forward to supporting and advancing their worthy cause as a member of the board of trustees," Edlin said. Post this

Incorporated in the District of Columbia in 1974, the organization supports historical research, collects artwork, antiques, and artifacts related to the Court's history, sponsors educational programs and lectures, and publishes print and digital materials to bring public awareness to the Court's societal contributions. Trustees are nominated by existing trustees and voted on by the full board during the annual meeting. They are elected for an initial three-year term and are eligible for re-election.

"I am deeply grateful to the Supreme Court Historical Society for this honor, and I look forward to supporting and advancing their worthy cause as a member of the board of trustees," Edlin said.

Edlin chairs Greenberg Traurig's New York Litigation Practice and the firm's Business & Regulatory Financial Services Litigation Group. A seasoned trial lawyer, he has argued cases in federal and state courts nationwide, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and has handled both domestic and international arbitrations. He has testified before Congress and the Department of Commerce, and represented high-profile clients and public figures, including two U.S. Senators.

"We are thrilled to have him joining us," Chief Operating Officer of the Supreme Court Historical Society Martha Meehan-Cohen said when asked about Edlin's recent election to the board.

Edlin has earned numerous accolades in the industry. He is described in Chambers and Partners as "brilliant" and "one of the best trial lawyers I have ever seen." The Legal 500 calls him "imperturbable, polished and prepared." In 2019, The National Law Journal also recognized Edlin as a "Master of the Courtroom." He is the 2020 recipient of the John J. McCloy Award from the Fund for the Modern Courts.

Active in many legal industry groups, Edlin is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a fellow of the American Bar Foundation, a fellow of the New York Bar Foundation, a commissioner on the Chief Judge's Commission for the Reimagining of the New York Courts and chair of the subcommittee on Future Trials, a member of the board of trustees of the Historical Society of the New York Courts, a member of the board of trustees of the Urban Justice Center, a member of the board of directors for Judges and Lawyers Breast Cancer Alert, a trustee of The Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs, a member of the board of governors of Tel Aviv University, a fellow of the Litigation Council of America, and a trustee of New Jersey SEEDS.

Edlin also frequently speaks and writes on legal topics and is the author of the chapter on Cross-Examination in Commercial Litigation in the New York Courts (Fifth Edition) for which he received the Conspicuous Service Award from the New York County Lawyers Association, the co-author of the chapter on Expert Witnesses in Successful Partnering Between Inside and Outside Counsel, and the co-author of Discovery Strategy in Business and Commercial Litigation in Federal Courts.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Mahoney, Greenberg Traurig. LLP, 212.201.6897, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig. LLP