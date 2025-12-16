Greenberg Traurig's Richard A. Rosenbaum to Present Courage Award at United Hatzalah 2025 Miami Gala

Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will present the Greenberg Traurig Courage Award to former Israeli hostage Bar Kupershtein during United Hatzalah's annual Miami Gala dinner.

MIAMI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will present the Greenberg Traurig Courage Award to former Israeli hostage Bar Kupershtein during United Hatzalah's annual Miami Gala dinner. The event is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Dec. 17, at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry.

Kupershtein, a trained medic, was captured while providing care to concertgoers at the Nova music festival Oct. 7, 2023, and later was among the 20 Israeli hostages who were released from Hamas captivity Oct. 13, 2025.

"It will be my honor to present the Greenberg Traurig Courage Award to Bar, whose actions on and after Oct. 7 are a testament to his extraordinary courage, selflessness, and commitment to helping others in the face of unspeakable tragedy. His resilience and endurance during his 738 days as a hostage have earned him global respect, serving as an inspiration to us all," Rosenbaum said. "As a global law firm with more than 3,000 attorneys spanning 51 locations worldwide, Greenberg Traurig has maintained a strong presence in Tel Aviv since 2012, and we remain deeply committed to serving our clients in Israel and giving back to the community at large."

United Hatzalah is a community-based volunteer emergency medical services (EMS) organization committed to providing the fastest response to medical emergencies across Israel, even prior to the arrival of ambulances and completely free of charge. Funds raised during the Miami Gala will support the organization's goal of reaching the scene of any emergency in Israel within 90 seconds or less and enhancing its fleet of emergency vehicles.

"United Hatzalah provides critical aid to Israeli communities, regardless of background, religion, or location, exemplifying the very best of humanity," Rosenbaum said. "Greenberg Traurig is proud of our longstanding relationship with the organization, including serving as a primary sponsor of United Hatzalah's major fundraising events in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York."

Earlier this year in New York City, Rosenbaum also presented the Greenberg Traurig Courage Award to United Hatzalah volunteer Dr. Tamar Shlezinger for the role she played in helping child survivors of the Oct. 7 massacre.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, (305) 579-0832, [email protected], http://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP