Greenberg Traurig's Richard J. Giusto, Alan T. Dimond Recognized as Connect CRE's 2023 Lawyers in Real Estate Award Recipients

Richard J. Giusto and Alan T. Dimond, Shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Miami office, have been named winners of Connect CRE's 2023 Lawyers in Real Estate Awards.

MIAMI, Fla., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richard J. Giusto and Alan T. Dimond, Shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Miami office, have been named winners of Connect CRE's 2023 Lawyers in Real Estate Awards.

The third-annual awards program recognizes attorneys who excel in their practices and make significant contributions to their communities, according to the publication. Giusto and Dimond are among 110 recipients of the award nationwide.

Giusto, Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice, handles a wide range of corporate and commercial real estate transactions for major clients including AvalonBay Communities, BBX Capital, Hannon Armstrong, Invesco Realty Advisors, Pero Family Farms, Seagis Property Group, and 26North Partners. His notable representations have included advising Invesco in the national acquisition, disposition, and management of real estate assets and guiding AvalonBay Communities through multistate real estate and corporate transactions. Giusto is former Chair of The Miami Foundation and the University of Chicago's Parent Leadership Council and a former board member for the I Care I Cure Foundation. He also serves on FinanzButik's board of directors and TopMed Realty's advisory board.

Dimond, a Shareholder in the firm's Litigation Practice, offers over 40 years of "first chair" experience in commercial and real estate-related litigation. Among his notable representations, he has acted as lead litigation attorney for Fisher Island's developers and led the trial team that obtained a $30 million settlement for the Estate of Eastern Air Lines from various insurance companies based on environmental damage at several major U.S. airports. Dimond is a past President of The Florida Bar and past Chair of the American Bar Association's Commission on the American Jury. He has been an adjunct professor with the University of Miami School of Law and a member of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce's board of directors. He previously served as Chairman of the Jackson Memorial Hospital Foundation and on the boards of The George Washington University Law School and United Way. He now serves as a member of the Baptist Foundation's Executive Committee.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy as a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Amy Martinez, Greenberg Traurig, PA, 305.579.7762, [email protected], http://www.gtlaw.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, PA