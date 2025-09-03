Greenberg Traurig's Robert A. Sherman Moderates Conversation with Former U.S. Ambassadors

Robert A. Sherman, senior counsel at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and former U.S. ambassador to Portugal, will moderate a conversation with former U.S. ambassadors at a breakfast program hosted by the New England Council Sept. 4.

BOSTON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert A. Sherman, senior counsel at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and former U.S. ambassador to Portugal, will moderate a conversation with former U.S. ambassadors at a breakfast program hosted by the New England Council Sept. 4. The discussion will explore key issues in current U.S. foreign relations.

The program will open with remarks by Claire Cronin, former U.S. ambassador to Ireland. Sherman will then lead a conversation with Victoria Reggie Kennedy, former U.S. ambassador to Austria, and John Sullivan, former U.S. ambassador to Russia.

Sherman is a founding member and former co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Boston office. He has wide-ranging trial and regulatory experience in the areas of government investigations and litigation, internal corporate investigations — with an emphasis on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance — as well as consumer protection matters. Sherman also has represented clients in complex, high-profile cases, including those that have generated significant media attention. He served as co-lead counsel for hundreds of victims in the Boston Archdiocese clergy abuse scandal, which was the subject of the Academy Award-winning movie Spotlight.

