Greenberg Traurig's Robert C. Ross to Present Master Class During Clark University's MPA Senior Leadership Residency Program

BOSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert C. Ross, of counsel at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston Government Law & Policy Practice, will present a master class, "The Intersection of Public Administration and Non-Profits in Policy Implementation," at Clark University's Master of Public Administration (MPA) Senior Leadership Residency program, May 2 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Ross advises businesses and other organizations in a wide range of complex regulatory, governance, and transactional matters. He assists both established and emerging businesses and nonprofits looking to do business in Massachusetts, especially those in highly regulated areas, such as energy and education, and shares his governmental experience with clients who depend on his insights.

Ross has over 20 years of experience advising senior government leaders in a variety of state government roles in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Most recently, he served as chief legal counsel in the office of Massachusetts Governor Charles Baker. In this role, he oversaw a team of in-house attorneys and advised the governor's office and state agencies on myriad issues, including the Commonwealth's COVID-19 pandemic response. In his previous role as general counsel in the Executive Office for Administration and Finance, Ross was deeply involved in the preparation of five annual state budgets.

His master class will draw from these experiences to present case studies illustrating the unique intricacies of the frequent occasions when government agencies and nonprofit agencies must collaborate to deliver policy results.

Clark University's MPA Senior Leadership Residency program is designed for experienced public sector and nonprofit leaders who seek to accelerate their careers and expand their capacity to make a positive impact in their communities.

