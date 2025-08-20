Greenberg Traurig's Robert J. Ivanhoe Named to City & State's 2025 'Trailblazers in Building & Real Estate' List

Greenberg Traurig, LLP Vice Chair and Global Real Estate Practice Senior Chair Robert J. Ivanhoe was named to City & State's 2025 "Trailblazers in Building & Real Estate" list.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP Vice Chair and Global Real Estate Practice Senior Chair Robert J. Ivanhoe was named to City & State's 2025 "Trailblazers in Building & Real Estate" list. He previously has been recognized by Chambers and Partners USA, The Legal 500, The New York Observer, and Real Estate New York as one of the leading real estate attorneys in New York City and throughout the United States.

According to the publication, the annual list recognizes a diverse group of leaders across construction, real estate, law, architecture, and public policy who are shaping New York and working to increase affordability and space throughout the state.

City & State notes that Ivanhoe "helped transform Greenberg Traurig's real estate group into a global force, advising developers, investors and real estate investment trusts on complex, cross-border deals."

Ivanhoe also in co-chair of the firm's Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Practice and concentrates his practice on sophisticated real estate structures, financings, workouts, restructurings, acquisitions, and dispositions of all asset classes of real estate. Actively involved in real estate industry current affairs, he is regularly asked to write and lecture on industry topics. For more than 30 years, Ivanhoe has represented numerous nationally recognized and offshore owner/developer and institutional lender/investor clients domestically and internationally.

