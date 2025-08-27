Greenberg Traurig's Roman Fayerberg Named a Massachusetts 'Go To Intellectual Property Lawyer'

Roman Fayerberg, co-chair of the Boston Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named a 2025 "Go To Intellectual Property Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roman Fayerberg, co-chair of the Boston Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named a 2025 "Go To Intellectual Property Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Fayerberg and his fellow honorees are featured in the publication's Aug. 18 edition.

"Go To" Lawyers are nominated by their peers and chosen by a panel from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Honorees are selected for demonstrating in-depth knowledge in their field and deep experience with a record of success, according to the publication.

"We congratulate Roman on this well-deserved recognition," Boston office Co-Managing Shareholders David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said in a joint statement. "Roman's strategic, practical, and client-focused approach to IP matters has earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor and respected leader in the IP legal community."

Fayerberg is a registered patent attorney with broad experience helping clients strategically protect and leverage their innovations globally. He works with clients to develop and manage worldwide patent portfolios and counsels clients regarding freedom to operate, patent landscape, and patent infringement and validity matters. Fayerberg also conducts patent due diligence investigations in connection with venture capital investments, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing opportunities. He has represented clients ranging from startups to global companies in a variety of technical areas, including medical devices, robotics, and diagnostic and imaging systems. His patent practice builds on his prior career as a research and development engineer at major medical device companies.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 100 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

